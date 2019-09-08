As Inogen (INGN) Stock Price Declined, Granahan Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $4.82 Million; Norris Perne & French Llp Cut Nike Class B (NKE) Position by $396,648; Market Valuation Rose

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 137,012 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 141,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 280.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 50,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The hedge fund held 68,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, up from 18,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 207,252 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Etf (IJR) by 11,309 shares to 49,165 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 94,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs invested in 2,619 shares or 0.06% of the stock. British Columbia Inv accumulated 1.13M shares or 0.78% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has 0.59% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 122,605 shares. Zebra Management Llc has 4,653 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Us State Bank De holds 0.32% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 32,968 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 576,147 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 26,275 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Independent holds 2.1% or 64,000 shares in its portfolio. South State Corporation, South Carolina-based fund reported 43,449 shares. 22,560 are owned by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Haverford Tru Communications invested in 21,668 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1,327 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 206,281 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 2.31M shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc owns 2,765 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 3,193 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 368,575 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company has 8,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 51,285 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 17,071 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 63,130 shares. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 32,482 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.18% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). 33,300 are held by Swiss Financial Bank. Foundry Partners Ltd accumulated 15,080 shares. Thornburg Invest holds 0.03% or 28,548 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) by 47,017 shares to 265,301 shares, valued at $50.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 104,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).