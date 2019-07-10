As Inogen (INGN) Stock Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Lifted Its Stake by $3.40 Million; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $1.04 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 180.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 35,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,580 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 19,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 275,920 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 58.70% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.13% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – siobhan kennedy: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 14/03/2018 – Google to ban ads on cryptocurrencies, related products; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here:; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICES; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS COUNTRIES MUST FIND SMOOTH TRANSITION TO A LOW-CARBON ECONOMY

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Inogen, Health Insurance Innovations, Amyris and Nutanix and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mizuho sees 13% upside in Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Inogen (INGN) – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inogen (INGN) Down 12.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Inogen Inc (INGN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 8,285 shares. 110 were reported by Optimum Invest Advisors. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.01% or 348,032 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 19,434 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp accumulated 3,368 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 1,073 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) or 10,797 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). New York-based Jennison Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 9,543 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Limited Liability owns 288,503 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 12,669 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD) by 79,758 shares to 15,825 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) by 968,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,692 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.25% or 91,844 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 5,635 shares. Hendershot Investments, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,084 shares. Hardman Johnston Limited Liability Company holds 53,590 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 50,374 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck has invested 0.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Ridge Ltd has 75,495 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Broad Run Inv Management Ltd holds 0.77% or 103,638 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 272,279 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner Bass holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,102 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 28,100 are owned by Comgest Global Invsts Sas. Rockland Tru holds 65,506 shares. Cs Mckee LP stated it has 129,100 shares. 755,355 were reported by First Foundation Advsr.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy This FAANG Stock in the Face of Regulatory Worries – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.