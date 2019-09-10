As Inogen (INGN) Stock Declined, Malaga Cove Capital Upped Its Stake by $534,850; Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Shareholder First Dallas Securities Has Lifted Its Holding

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 1.10 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 29/03/2018 – CMC Sees 2H18 Operating Income Significantly Above Prior Year; 10/05/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Apr Rev NT$697.8M Vs NT$787.6M; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EVOLUS RECEIVES FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER WITH COMMENTS ISOLATED TO CMC ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals Adds Two Key Executives to Lead its Regulatory and CMC Operations; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q EPS CONT OPS 8C; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMERCIAL METALS CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Commercial Metals ‘BB+’ Rtngs; Off CW/Neg; 27/04/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Celebrates the Dedication of New Micro Mill in Durant, Oklahoma; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $64.9M, EST. $85.1M

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 330,746 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) by 4,418 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,027 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

