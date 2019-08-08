As Inogen (INGN) Shares Declined, Malaga Cove Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $534,850; Peloton Wealth Strategists Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $305,500 as Share Value Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 3.45 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.26% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 1.27M shares traded or 112.96% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co. by 9,787 shares to 71,009 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk. Of Amer. Conv. Pfd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,425 shares. Central Bankshares Trust invested in 0.02% or 309 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 231,988 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 2.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Broderick Brian C, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,302 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.52% or 246,985 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 0.83% or 652,480 shares. Calamos Limited Com stated it has 356,295 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 28,690 shares. Cypress Cap Group owns 1.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,250 shares. Capital Interest Ltd Ca reported 2.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Johnson Fin Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 2,727 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13 million and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

