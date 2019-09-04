As Inogen (INGN) Share Price Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Raised Position; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Rose, Harvey Investment Co Has Raised by $4.13 Million Its Holding

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc. (INGN) by 297.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 215,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 288,503 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.51M, up from 72,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 469,554 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 618,249 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37,260 shares to 314,890 shares, valued at $51.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 91,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,390 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 15,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,507 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97 million shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was made by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. On Tuesday, May 21 DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,000 shares.

