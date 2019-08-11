As Inogen (INGN) Market Value Declined, Jennison Associates Upped Holding by $1.11 Million; As Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Declined, Blume Capital Management Lifted Holding

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 6.85 million shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS AS OF 2020, SCOOP/STACK, PERMIAN AND ROCKIES WILL BE COMPANY’S MAIN FOCUS AREAS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 11,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 243,907 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, up from 232,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $985.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 677,005 shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 26/03/2018 Inogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN BOOSTS 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Indexiq Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 5,099 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 9,541 shares. The Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Centre Asset Lc accumulated 269,740 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gp Incorporated Plc has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Shapiro Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 2.82 million shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1.50 million shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 20,708 shares. Argent Trust reported 9,260 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 4,649 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 308,713 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 2.10 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp holds 0.42% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 1.01 million shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares to 700 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 59,280 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 21 shares. Victory Cap reported 1,705 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Walleye Trading invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 3,368 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 3,756 shares. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.03M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 60 shares. 11,564 were accumulated by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).