As Inogen (INGN) Market Value Declined, American Capital Management Upped by $1.13 Million Its Holding; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Lifted Stake

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen (INGN) by 104.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 11,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 484,384 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 11.78 million shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,481 shares to 197,586 shares, valued at $54.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 59,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,268 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock extends selloff toward 4-month low; J.P. Morgan’s Tusa affirms bearish view – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan posts an earnings beat, but forecast on interest income disappoints – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan (JPM) call put ratio 1 call to 1.7 puts with focus on August 106 puts as shares sell off 1.6% – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) by 66,765 shares to 161,235 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings by 8,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR).

