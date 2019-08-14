As Inogen (INGN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Malaga Cove Capital Increased Its Holding; As Royal Gold (Call) (RGLD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (Call) (RGLD) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The hedge fund held 14,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 1.14 million shares traded or 143.82% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 121.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 10,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, up from 4,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 484,384 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Rev $310M-$320M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 15,906 shares. 40,626 were reported by Serv Automobile Association. Blair William And Il accumulated 238,932 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 6,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc owns 2,963 shares. Victory stated it has 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.05% or 36,164 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 40,300 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6,791 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,222 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 292,505 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 2,840 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Inogen (INGN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2019 View Lowered – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inogen down 24% on lower-than-expected B2B Q4 growth in U.S., softer income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Inogen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 2,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0% or 603 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.05% or 47,045 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 19,015 shares. Dupont Cap Management accumulated 4,978 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co invested in 0% or 400 shares. Argent Trust invested in 0.04% or 4,248 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 179 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 179,302 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs stated it has 19,171 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 144,420 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0% or 97,258 shares.