As Innospec (IOSP) Valuation Rose, Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased by $331,004 Its Stake; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Upped Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 122,084 shares traded or 7.77% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $142.92. About 1.41M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec (IOSP) Shares Up 37% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Announces New Technology to Support IMO-2020 – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Guardian Tru invested in 693,746 shares. 139 were reported by Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0% or 122 shares. Renaissance Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3.90 million shares. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 198,057 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.23% or 118,762 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 51,925 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,709 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% stake. New York-based Summit Secs Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 307 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 179,931 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc holds 790,394 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 REITs to Buy to Build a Solid Foundation – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,705 shares to 108,252 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,514 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).