As Innospec (IOSP) Valuation Rose, Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Secor Capital Advisors LP Boosted Position in Albany Intl (AIN) by $353,864 as Share Value Rose

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 18,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 5,935 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 24,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $82.57. About 100,929 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 133.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The hedge fund held 8,709 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 3,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $79.58. About 134,670 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

