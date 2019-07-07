As Innospec (IOSP) Valuation Rose, Champlain Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake; Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Market Value Rose While Smith Thomas W Lowered Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (IOSP) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 18,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 927,470 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.31 million, up from 908,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $94.22. About 40,808 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $489.8. About 53,519 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Increase of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penumbra Inc. by 117,835 shares to 189,795 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Company Incorpora (NYSE:MKC) by 48,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 673,195 shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.15 million for 14.37 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

