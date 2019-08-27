As Innospec (IOSP) Stock Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Decreased Holding by $353,995; As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut by $1.04 Million Its Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 20,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 6,585 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.59. About 102,720 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CONTINUES TO SEE ITSELF AS AN INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATOR: CEO; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT MAY REQUEST ONE OR MORE OF LENDERS TO INCREASE TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 14,529 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,068 shares to 21,068 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds has 115,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 13.05 million shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% or 16,605 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 67,345 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Westchester Cap has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 67 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 872,723 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.67 million shares or 2.95% of all its holdings. 5,036 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Advisors. 10,680 are held by Qs Limited Liability. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 18,937 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 359,713 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 301,154 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of stock. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 38,588 shares.