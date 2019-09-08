As Innospec (IOSP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Holding by $4.41 Million; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Boosted Its Alibaba (BABA) Holding

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 53,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 121,449 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 174,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 74,684 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Innospec’s (IOSP) Earnings In Line, Revenues Up Y/Y in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chemical company to add dozens of jobs in Charlotte region – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10,581 shares to 339,672 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 82,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Could Pop After Earnings. Hereâ€™s How to Play It With Options. – Barron’s” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 17, 2019.