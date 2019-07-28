As Innospec (IOSP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut Its Holding; As Knowles (KN) Stock Price Rose, Mcclain Value Management Has Lifted Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.85. About 67,466 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.96M shares traded or 155.16% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.41 million for 20.95 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 24,741 shares to 135,977 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.