As Innospec (IOSP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Cut Its Holding by $331,004; Foot Locker (FL) Position Maintained by First Mercantile Trust Co

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.08. About 79,425 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 413.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 8,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 10,170 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 1,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2.44 million shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Net $165M; 26/05/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: FL declares state of emergency for Subtropical Storm Alberto; 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers — FL; 12/03/2018 Foot Locker Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker is the spot to find all the cool shoes, says footwear and apparel analyst Sam Poser; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 484,064 were reported by Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited. 13,761 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd. 31,825 were accumulated by Stifel. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 204,998 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 5,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc holds 7,100 shares. Dupont, a Delaware-based fund reported 71,693 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 10,759 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 37 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 6,600 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 399,823 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 595,869 shares. 32,528 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6,363 shares to 20,087 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 5,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,080 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

