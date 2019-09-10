As Innospec (IOSP) Share Value Rose, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Position by $4.41 Million; Nli International Has Raised Its Northern Tr (NTRS) Stake by $1.94 Million

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 53,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 121,449 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 174,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.46. About 68,164 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 40.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 21,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 74,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 53,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.32. About 955,713 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch ‘Cash Optimization’ Service; 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 09/05/2018 – Northern Trust Corporation Buys New 1.2% Position in Aptiv; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Northern Trust Hedge Fund Services Partners with Hazeltree to Launch `Cash Optimization’ Service; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,180 shares to 89,030 shares, valued at $23.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 511,347 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Investment Mgmt Com Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40 shares. Confluence Inv Ltd Llc owns 1.20 million shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Conning holds 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 5,238 shares. 6,889 were reported by Roberts Glore Incorporated Il. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.06% or 23,150 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Lc has invested 2.3% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Rockland Trust reported 2,860 shares. Advisors Asset has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Pnc Finance Gru accumulated 0.02% or 227,142 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 7,359 shares. Moneta Group Inv Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 145,059 shares. 5.45 million were reported by American Century. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 0.02% or 406 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Prtnrs has invested 1.67% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 22,066 shares to 418,873 shares, valued at $32.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 191,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

