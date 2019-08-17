As Innospec (IOSP) Share Value Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Trimmed Its Position; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Raised Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $332,940 as Market Value Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 5,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 54,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 49,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 22/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN AUG.: CITI SURVEY; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 178,852 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, down from 182,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 122,084 shares traded or 7.44% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 13,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,860 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Mutual Insur Company has invested 0.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Norway-based Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Addison Capital owns 9,045 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 184,807 shares or 5.41% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Payden Rygel holds 1.11% or 243,650 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability Com reported 13,680 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.16% or 26,080 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 178,314 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,628 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 715,000 were reported by Fincl Group Inc.

