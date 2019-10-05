As Innospec (IOSP) Share Price Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Its Position; Denali Advisors Has Boosted Its Minerals Technologies (MTX) Position by $797,226; Stock Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 173,832 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.86M, down from 178,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 39,296 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Minerals Technologies (MTX) by 25934.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 15,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $808,000, up from 58 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Minerals Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 63,785 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Will Be Financed Through Combination of Cash on Hand and Credit Facilities; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Extends Core Pet Care Product Line Into Europe; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V; 27/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $71,984 activity.

