As Innospec (IOSP) Market Value Rose, Holder Cna Financial Lowered by $581,000 Its Holding; Fedex Corp. (FDX) Shareholder New South Capital Management Raised Position by $1.72 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 9,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 392,528 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.21M, up from 383,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 851,560 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NET RESULTS INCLUDE A TAX BENEFIT OF $1.53 BLN ($5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE) ATTRIBUTABLE TO TCJA; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 9,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, down from 16,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 30,753 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec’s (IOSP) Earnings In Line, Revenues Up Y/Y in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Announces Investment & Streamlining of European Facilities – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Announces New Technology for Direct Injection Gasoline Engines – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Up 40% in 6 Months: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 5,819 shares to 22,952 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 3.77% or 43,711 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,579 shares. Sun Life Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 408 shares. Smithfield invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Family Mgmt stated it has 13,118 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. 434 were accumulated by Salem Counselors Inc. Violich holds 0.55% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 11,853 shares. Essex Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wendell David Inc owns 15,031 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.16% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,768 shares. Waddell Reed Fin Inc owns 60,290 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability owns 35,171 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,276 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 7,014 are held by Leavell Inv Mgmt.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 79,917 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $129.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msc Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) by 35,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).