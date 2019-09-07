As Innospec (IOSP) Market Valuation Rose, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Innospec (IOSP) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 74,684 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 43.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 30,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 39,173 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 69,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $87.02. About 74,684 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 2.79 million shares to 5.56 million shares, valued at $678.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) by 290,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Announces New Oil & Gas Innovation Center – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Shares Up 37% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Chemical company to add dozens of jobs in Charlotte region – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Innospec (IOSP) Stock is a Solid Choice Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Innospec Publishes 2017 Responsible Business Report Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Appoints Claudia Poccia as Non-Employee Director – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Innospec (IOSP) Stock is a Solid Choice Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.