As Innospec (IOSP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Holding; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $475,390

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company analyzed 3,470 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 14,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 18,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $146.51. About 905,365 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc analyzed 21,471 shares as the company's stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 24,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 96,291 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,332 shares to 29,008 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Innospec's (IOSP) Earnings In Line, Revenues Up Y/Y in Q2 – Nasdaq" on August 12, 2019

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,130 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.45 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.