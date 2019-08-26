As Innospec (IOSP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Opus Capital Group Has Lowered by $1.78 Million Its Holding; Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lifted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $472,689

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 21,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The institutional investor held 2,820 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 24,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 176,221 shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 22,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, up from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 09/05/2018 – “There’s tremendous value at Apple,” Palihapitiya says. “There’s enormous cash flow in Apple.”; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colrain Ltd reported 25,127 shares. The Indiana-based Ami Investment Inc has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Parsons Cap Management Ri invested in 327,103 shares or 6.8% of the stock. Centurylink Investment has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested in 2.25 million shares. Stifel Finance accumulated 1.97% or 3.66M shares. Parnassus Ca accumulated 2.42M shares. Loudon Ltd Liability owns 4,705 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Gabalex Cap Ltd Llc reported 150,000 shares or 8.23% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,670 shares. State Street Corp has 190.65M shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt owns 48,871 shares or 4.13% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 90,968 shares stake.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).