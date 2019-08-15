As Innerworkings (INWK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $476,004; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Holder Fifth Third Bancorp Has Lowered Its Position

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Innerworkings Inc (INWK) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 158,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.25% . The institutional investor held 145,465 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526,000, down from 304,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Innerworkings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 163,589 shares traded. InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) has declined 58.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INWK News: 07/05/2018 – InnerWorkings: Accounting Errors Relate Primarily to Recording Portion of Costs of Goods Sold in Wrong Period; 29/05/2018 – INNERWORKINGS POSTPONES ANNUAL MEETING FOR RESTATEMENT PROCESS; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: InnerWorkings, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 18/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Receives Anticipated Letter From NASDAQ Due to Late Form 10-Q; 07/05/2018 – InnerWorkings (INWK) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates InnerWorkings, Inc. Following Financial Restatement Announcement; Investors Encouraged To Contact Firm; 12/03/2018 – InnerWorkings 4Q Rev $71.3M; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by lnnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK); 16/05/2018 – Innerworkings Gets Pabst Brewing Retail Marketng Pact; 11/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against InnerWorkings, Inc; 12/03/2018 – INNERWORKINGS INC – INNERWORKINGS REAFFIRMS EXISTING FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED PREVIOUSLY

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 11,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 115,947 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 127,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 9.68M shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINL CO. IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT; 19/03/2018 – GM SAYS SCOTT BELL, CURRENTLY DIRECTOR OF SALES OPERATIONS FOR CHEVROLET IN THE U.S., HAS BEEN NAMED VP, GM CANADA MARKETING, SALES AND SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – Top Executives Release Second Research Report Aiming to Increase the Number of Women in STEM; 03/04/2018 – GM drops monthly sales reports, paving the way for others to follow; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT DEAL CLOSE, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST FIRST TRANCHE OF $900 MLN; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS PROBE WILL CONSIDER WHETHER DECLINE IN DOMESTIC AUTOS, PARTS PRODUCTION HAS REDUCED INNOVATION AND RESEARCH IN NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 13/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Aims for Better Margins Than GM on Way to Payouts; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank Vision Fund Will Own 19.6% Equity Stake in GM Cruise; 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold INWK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.12 million shares or 6.64% more from 39.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Co owns 96,444 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Com owns 21,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 67,428 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs Llc accumulated 6,650 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 3,972 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Llc reported 40,787 shares. 219,262 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co invested in 0% or 19,543 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 244,125 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 10,594 shares. 145,465 are owned by Eagle Boston Inv Incorporated. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 17,364 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,296 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl LP owns 0.02% invested in InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) for 123,975 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $39,000 activity.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 23,668 shares to 87,527 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWS) by 10,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 43,300 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 686,562 shares. Levin Strategies Lp accumulated 4.32% or 1.04M shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,034 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset owns 647,870 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 118,267 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 1.77M shares. 462,866 are held by Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Lc. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 95,631 shares. Kistler invested in 0.16% or 10,754 shares. 14,920 are held by Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Prudential Fincl holds 5.60M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co holds 611,166 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin holds 237,650 shares.