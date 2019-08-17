As Ingredion (INGR) Stock Price Declined, Lazard Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Nvr (NVR) Shareholder Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 6,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 74,220 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 81,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 309,807 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 26,082 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.17 million, up from 25,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $9.9 during the last trading session, reaching $3499.9. About 21,384 shares traded. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, SNX & NVR; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.77 million activity. Jung Alexandra A bought 70 shares worth $229,950. The insider PREISER DAVID A sold $460,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Ltd Com owns 103 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.02% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.08% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Archon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.2% or 3,766 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 7,886 shares. Shelton Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 678 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 2,868 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 161 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Epoch Investment Prtnrs stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Us State Bank De stated it has 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 21,036 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Nomura Asset Communication Limited has 0.02% invested in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 23,120 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 11,823 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp invested in 0% or 1 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 5,478 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 33,585 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 168,939 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3,040 shares. Uss Invest Limited accumulated 0.26% or 241,200 shares. 1.04 million are owned by Ajo L P. 19,626 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 10,984 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 14,101 shares. Midas Mngmt holds 0.81% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 20,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications reported 5,300 shares.

