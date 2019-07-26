As Ingredion (INGR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Trimmed Its Stake; Verition Fund Management Stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Has Upped by $1.83 Million

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 21,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,784 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 108,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 320,548 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 600.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 23,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,954 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 1.39 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings’ chairman won’t seek reelection; 09/04/2018 – United Reports March 2018 Operational Performance; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONDUCTING SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF PETS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS THERE IS OPPORTUNITY TO GROW WASHINGTON DULLES HUB; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 30/05/2018 – UAL SAYS IMPROVING PROFITABILITY REMAINS TOP FINANCIAL GOAL; 24/05/2018 – UAL: United Airlines Settles Lawsuit Over Dog That Died in Overhead Bin; 21/03/2018 – Mesa Airlines Announces Career Path Program for Pilots With United Airlines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi reported 0.2% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 38,640 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 29,791 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 1% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Globeflex Capital LP holds 4,878 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.1% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 173,363 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 144,024 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Conning has 4,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management owns 3,095 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Com invested in 30,183 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 270 shares. Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Company owns 10.59% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 162,255 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 13,455 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:NWL) by 2.69 million shares to 521,000 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,319 shares, and cut its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc holds 178,078 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 12,640 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 25,462 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0% or 127 shares. First Citizens National Bank And holds 3,680 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 11,823 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc owns 324,564 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 12,504 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.01% or 11,610 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 16,991 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 67 shares. Paloma Prtn Co stated it has 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Johnson Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 15,471 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com holds 0.02% or 127,247 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 3.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.66 per share. INGR’s profit will be $106.70M for 12.36 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Ingredion Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.90% EPS growth.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 69,217 shares to 139,075 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 201,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,419 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).