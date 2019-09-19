As Ingredion (INGR) Stock Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Price Rose While Sankaty Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.25 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 61.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 7,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 4,561 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 11,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 288,942 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 20,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 69,908 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, down from 90,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.94. About 400,938 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78M for 10.02 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gru Incorporated Inc holds 2,728 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 82,876 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). 251,284 are held by Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp. 1.11 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 129,892 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Scopus Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.2% or 115,000 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 8,370 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,619 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,125 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). First Manhattan reported 57 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.01% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 15,563 shares to 135,733 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).