As Ingredion (INGR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Holding in Ceva (CEVA) as Shares Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 104,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $666.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 86,436 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 09/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Ceva, Polyphor announce float plans in busy Swiss IPO market; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM Agrees to Buy 25% Stake in Ceva Logistics; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 02/05/2018 – REUTERS CITES CEVA LOGISTICS BOOKRUNNER ON IPO PRICING, TRADING; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ CEVA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEVA); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CEVA GROUP PLC’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING (‘CFR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 3,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 19,626 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 15,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 787,812 shares traded or 33.97% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 269,410 shares to 246,294 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 97,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,904 shares, and cut its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 3,500 shares. Aviva Public Ltd has 25,269 shares. Grace And White New York holds 1.77% or 78,890 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research holds 0.01% or 10,851 shares. Westpac Banking holds 75,444 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 409,651 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 432,139 shares. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,304 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Gotham Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Blair William & Communication Il holds 19,173 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

