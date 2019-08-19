As Ingredion (INGR) Share Price Declined, Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Position; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Its Position in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by $1.50 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 489,742 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.89 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 1.61 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco invested in 0.01% or 93 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 16,086 shares. Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 12,504 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 5,029 were reported by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability. Optimum Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). 3,278 were reported by Comm Bancorp. Goelzer Invest Management Inc holds 0.8% or 89,486 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). M&T Retail Bank Corp has 30,533 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 45,481 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 3,097 shares. 147,033 were reported by American Inc. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 162,700 shares. Pggm Invs holds 335,635 shares.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.625 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Plant Based Products Gain Momentum – from food to wellness (OTCQB: $RVIV) (NYSE: $INGR) (NASDAQ: $BYND) (NASDAQ: $TYHT) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,685 shares to 55,203 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Communication Brokerage accumulated 7,711 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc owns 28,843 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.59% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 18,372 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 5,564 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,028 are owned by M Secs. 246,825 were reported by Tobam. Wade G W Inc reported 5,673 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 90 shares. Whittier Com reported 3,462 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 5,773 shares. Capital Intl Investors owns 0.07% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 2.78 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hsbc Plc invested in 0.07% or 662,048 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Public Service Enterprise (PEG) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c; Affirms FY19 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10,100 shares to 776,025 shares, valued at $59.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 69,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).