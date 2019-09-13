As Ingredion (INGR) Share Price Declined, Hallmark Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.44 Million; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Lowered Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Valuation Declined

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 110,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.05M, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.08. About 7.02M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 17,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 144,354 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91 million, up from 126,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 237,603 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.92 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $558.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 240,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH).

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,328 shares to 439,134 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,920 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).