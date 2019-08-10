As Ingredion (INGR) Market Value Declined, Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Boosted Position; Davis Selected Advisers Maintains Stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 564,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 27.54 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 billion, up from 26.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 84,968 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 76,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 288,757 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR)

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) by 5,100 shares to 80,989 shares, valued at $49.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 16,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

