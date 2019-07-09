As Ingredion Com (INGR) Stock Declined, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Upped Holding by $1.46 Million; As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Price Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $774,092

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 2.91M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom sales growth disappoints despite decent earnings; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 13/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Men’s Store Is A Cut Above Department Store Competitors, But Will Shoppers Show Up? — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Atlantic Equities analyst Daniela Nedialkova said in a note Friday the miss was driven by a weaker performance in Nordstrom’s off-price business; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 15,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 482,960 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.73M, up from 467,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.89. About 210,288 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Bad Beat Case For Ingredion – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ingredion (INGR) CEO Jim Zallie on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “INGREDION ACQUIRES WESTERN POLYMER EXPANDING CAPACITY FOR HIGHER-VALUE SPECIALTY INGREDIENTS – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INGREDION TO PRESENT AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS 14TH ANNUAL FARM TO MARKET CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ESE) by 59,980 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $72.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 158,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,619 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,200 shares stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 19,626 shares. Midas Mgmt accumulated 20,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc owns 246 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.3% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Gw Henssler Assoc holds 2,430 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,197 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.04M shares. Agf Invests Incorporated holds 0% or 2,236 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Company reported 0.81% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Optimum Investment Advsr owns 10 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,789 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Company invested in 200 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,189 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sg Americas Llc invested in 0.01% or 19,317 shares. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Ltd Com reported 21,620 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 296 shares. 58 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc reported 30,502 shares. 400,223 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Citigroup accumulated 0.01% or 181,675 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). White Pine Ltd Liability Com reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,045 shares to 32,574 shares, valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).

