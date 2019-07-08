As Ingredion Com (INGR) Market Value Declined, Reinhart Partners Has Raised Its Position; As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Value Declined, Holder Springowl Associates Raised Its Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 907,721 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc Com (INGR) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 12,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 287,749 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, up from 275,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 173,488 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw stated it has 93,266 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 46,000 shares. Etrade Cap Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 56,082 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 40 were reported by Jnba Financial Advisors. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.09% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 80,974 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.48% or 189,322 shares. 50 were accumulated by Covington Mgmt. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 22,599 shares. 400 were accumulated by Mcf Advsrs Lc. The United Kingdom-based Uss Invest Ltd has invested 0.26% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 5,772 shares. Somerset Trust Commerce owns 6,215 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 2,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc Com by 15,861 shares to 116,869 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM) by 396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,849 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $192,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 166,058 shares in its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In invested in 0.03% or 21,195 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 8,440 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 192,701 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 55,585 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 368,210 were accumulated by Mesirow Finance Invest Mngmt. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moors Cabot holds 10,648 shares. 8,500 were reported by Jefferies Group Limited Liability. 9,485 were reported by 1492 Capital Limited Liability Co. American Natl Insur Tx holds 8,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.06% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Staley Advisers stated it has 18,390 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Com invested in 9,696 shares or 0% of the stock.

