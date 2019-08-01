As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Valuation Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Has Lifted by $326,564 Its Holding; Spectrum Asset Management Nb Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 16,840 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 13,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.66. About 405,282 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 6.39 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 60,150 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Com holds 1.05% or 54,968 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,615 shares. Patten Group has 43,024 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta reported 3.75M shares. Amer Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 799,631 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 2.91% or 81,686 shares. Peddock Capital has 33.94% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 775,802 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Capital Counsel holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 120,075 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 75,280 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. 5,816 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca).

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,620 shares to 9,317 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 21,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,211 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

