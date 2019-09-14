As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Increased Position; United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined While Eastern Bank Has Boosted by $475,800 Its Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,327 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58M, up from 16,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Eastern Bank increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 3,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 113,862 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83M, up from 110,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,256 shares to 67,509 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 53,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,774 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (TIP).

