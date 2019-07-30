As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; As Total Sa Adr (TOT) Stock Value Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Increased by $2.30 Million Its Stake

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Total Sa Adr (TOT) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 41,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, up from 250,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Total Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 217,734 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/04/2018 – Total Becomes Operator of the North Platte Discovery; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 28/04/2018 – Times of Oman: Libya raised no objections over Waha deal, says Total CEO; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 11/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Algeria: Total Strengthens Its Cooperation with Sonatrach and Launches the Engineering Studies for a Petrochemical

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 5,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,198 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.76M, down from 123,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 258,407 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 86,734 shares to 488,340 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 32,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,319 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 65,773 shares to 198,872 shares, valued at $48.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).