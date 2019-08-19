As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Rose, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Trimmed Stake; Assetmark Stake In Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) Was Increased

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 28,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26B, down from 95,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 7,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 147,193 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, up from 139,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 27/05/2018 – Beactica Signs Three-Year Extension Agreement With Sanofi; 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual Disease in Active and Future lsatuximab Multiple Myeloma Trials; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – European Target Adds Sanofi, Cuts Roche; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 24/04/2018 – The midnight bureau was rocking last night Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE IV, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLINDED, CONTROLLED, MULTICENTER STUDY TO BE PRESENTED LATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Mlti Sectr Cmmty Gold Fd by 22,652 shares to 56,587 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Grwt Etf (IVW) by 114,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Portfolio Sm Etf (TWOK).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 21,670 shares to 22,603 shares, valued at $1.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr And Co Lp by 89,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce And Incorporated has invested 1.77% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 6,706 were reported by State Bank Of Nova Scotia. Moreno Evelyn V owns 3,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Amp Cap Investors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tci Wealth stated it has 451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Kanawha Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,660 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 301,100 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 10,352 are owned by Synovus Finance. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru owns 315 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Finemark Commercial Bank And has invested 0.44% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).