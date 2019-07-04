As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Stock Rose, Holder American International Group Lowered Holding; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 6,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 25,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,153 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, down from 120,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.55. About 1.18M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Limited Liability Company owns 3,933 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Channing Ltd reported 103,032 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.18% or 462,962 shares. 13,680 were reported by Bessemer Securities Ltd. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 8,456 shares. Elm Ridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 69,008 shares. Sit Investment Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,350 shares. 54,765 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Balyasny Asset Management Llc accumulated 667,877 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Fil stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fayez Sarofim And holds 14,906 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 32,452 shares. Connable Office Inc accumulated 77,844 shares. 3.63M are held by Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,215 shares to 9,710 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 20,957 shares to 63,472 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.