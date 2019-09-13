As Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Martin & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake; Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Its Gartner (IT) Stake by $3.97 Million

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 41,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 42,846 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 84,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 989,753 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 111,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.91 million, up from 86,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $137.33. About 426,941 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 08/05/2018 – Balbix Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Security and Risk Management Software for Technology and Services Providers by Gartner; 08/05/2018 – Gartner Had Seen FY18 Rev $4.1B-$4.2; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 31/05/2018 – ClearMetal Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner; 25/05/2018 – Gartner Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 08/05/2018 – Gartner 1Q Rev $964M; 07/05/2018 – OpsRamp a Sponsor at the Gartner IT Operations Strategies & Solutions Summit 2018 in Orlando; 08/03/2018 – Flowmon Positioned in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for NPMD Three Times in a Row; 15/05/2018 – Alpha Software Receives an Honorable Mention in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.08 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

