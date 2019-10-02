As Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) Stock Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Decreased Its Holding; Phocas Financial Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $174.22 Billion; Share Value Declined

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland (IR) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 13,356 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 25,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Cl A Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 465,962 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 999928.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 125.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 125.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.34 billion, up from 12,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.7. About 6.53M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1,785 shares to 14,594 shares, valued at $168.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 101,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,719 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Point Tru & Financial Service N A invested in 57,868 shares. 109,595 are owned by Papp L Roy & Associate. 2,165 are held by Dsc Advisors L P. First Amer Savings Bank accumulated 60,005 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 6,586 shares. Cv Starr has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.21% or 60,479 shares. Barnett reported 1,780 shares. Df Dent And reported 105,643 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,772 shares. 43,082 were accumulated by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 3,926 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.11% or 257,459 shares. Lesa Sroufe Co reported 3,492 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 85,862 shares or 1.24% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 52,011 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Management & Rech Inc has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Beutel Goodman Com Ltd has 0.38% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 753,660 shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn accumulated 178 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0.08% or 1.13 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.12% or 490,653 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Oh has 4,899 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 2,225 shares. Covington Inv has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Allied Advisory Ser has 4,583 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 2,500 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,257 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fruth Investment Management invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc Com by 27,507 shares to 290,827 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minls Intl (NYSE:CMP) by 7,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY).