As Ingersoll (IR) Valuation Rose, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Raised by $16.29 Million Its Position; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Holding in Manulife Financial (MFC) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 227,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 339,471 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, down from 566,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.97B market cap company. It closed at $18.44 lastly. It is down 1.36% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 11/04/2018 – MANULIFE REPORTS EMBEDDED VALUE OF $49.2B AT END OF 2017; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 09/05/2018 – Manulife Completed Its Previously Announced Offering of $600M Principal Amount of Subordinated Debentures

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 129,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.89M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 902,807 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 139,913 shares to 224,550 shares, valued at $63.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 256,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

