As Ingersoll (IR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Its Stake; Papp L Roy & Associates Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 5,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 285,416 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, down from 290,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 952,811 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 11,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 128,034 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.32 million, up from 116,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 63,082 shares to 373,085 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 22,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,794 shares to 217,141 shares, valued at $19.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,600 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

