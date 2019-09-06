As Ingersoll (IR) Valuation Rose, Pnc Financial Services Group Has Boosted Its Position by $19.01 Million; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Price Declined, Ironsides Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 177,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 536,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.93 million, up from 358,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $121.41. About 930,713 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 6.86M shares traded or 10.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR COMBINATION TO CREATE LEADING; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – Iceland Central Bank: Krona Has Appreciated Since Last MPC Meeting, Forex Market Has Remained Well Balanced; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 5,085 shares to 98,277 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 9,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,005 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know About Ingersoll-Rand Plcâ€™s (NYSE:IR) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Trane Unveils Expanded Columbia Facility, Delivering Environmental, Workforce and Community Benefits – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0.08% or 2.86 million shares. River Road Asset Management Lc invested in 2,419 shares. Citadel Lc has 1.45M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Covington Inv Advsr holds 6,380 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Allied Advisory has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,901 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 0.92% or 106,350 shares. Moreover, Regentatlantic Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,861 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.02% or 981 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.07% or 121,545 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 16,600 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Webster Retail Bank N A owns 1,650 shares. Aspen Invest reported 3,985 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 5,951 are held by Qs Ltd Liability Co.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.