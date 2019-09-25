As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Srb Has Decreased Stake by $352,674; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 4,012 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509,000, down from 6,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 136,766 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 27,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 68,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 95,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.15. About 103,057 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “What to expect from Patriot Rail’s new owner – Jacksonville Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “KCS’ Patrick Ottensmeyer to Address Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 4,241 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il reported 0.52% stake. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 777 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 3,551 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Saturna Capital holds 0.05% or 15,015 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Co invested in 107,441 shares. Dean Cap accumulated 0.58% or 4,591 shares. Quantbot Lp holds 9,236 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 20,253 shares. Hightower Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 22,577 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 92,400 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $45.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 59,965 shares to 96,087 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 4,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.46 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 13,200 shares. Kcm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,203 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,009 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 50 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.11% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 36,525 are held by Bb&T. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.02% or 6,820 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.37% or 41,760 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 0.25% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 258,430 shares. Yorktown Management Rech Inc invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Oakworth holds 198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.94 million shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Far Could Ingersoll-Rand Fall? – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Has Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Equinox Gold to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NIO Inc. Cancels Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.01 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.