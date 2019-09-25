As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Value Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $491,816 Its Stake; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Increased Oasis Pete New (OAS) Holding by $703,320

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 518.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 140,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 167,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, up from 27,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 13.93M shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 2364.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 4,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 4,929 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $514,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 1.12M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $30.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 8,479 shares to 195,421 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 315,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll Rand to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minneapolis Port Grp Lc reported 158,995 shares. Comerica National Bank invested in 0.06% or 59,745 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 758,000 shares. The Georgia-based Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.39% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested in 220,263 shares. Eventide Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Serv Automobile Association holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 195,445 shares. Navellier & Assocs has invested 0.42% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). National Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1,719 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Synovus holds 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 10,680 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,308 shares. Montag A & Assoc holds 0.18% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 15,722 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 144,700 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17.22 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Walleye Trading Lc owns 43,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 646,396 shares. 65,385 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.04% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Intrust Comml Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,726 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 33,064 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company reported 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 41,010 shares. Lpl Limited Company has 24,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.53 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 40,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Lc holds 76,644 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.