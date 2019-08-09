As Ingersoll (IR) Stock Price Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Upped Its Holding; Victory Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Market Value Rose

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 388.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 9,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 11,486 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $120.95. About 955,201 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 472,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.54 million, up from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 1.30M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 550,373 shares to 103,578 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 31,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,554 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

