As Ingersoll (IR) Shares Rose, Origin Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake; As Ametek New (AME) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 37,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 552,544 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.85M, down from 590,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 1.05 million shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Increases 2018 Guidance After First-Quarter Profit Rise; Buys SoundCom; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 198,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 207,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AME shares while 184 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 188.47 million shares or 0.19% more from 188.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley & Associates has 95,549 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.01% or 34,209 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Comerica Savings Bank owns 47,960 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Group owns 1,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 54,800 were reported by Andra Ap. 3,000 were accumulated by Capital Investment Counsel Incorporated. 632,761 were reported by Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Kbc Nv has 0.07% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 107,270 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na owns 9,261 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cim Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.26% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 78,021 shares in its portfolio. 262,200 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 65,484 shares.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $225.74M for 21.27 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). M&T Bancshares stated it has 104,751 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com owns 2,423 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16,918 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fruth Inv Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 24,110 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Co has 0.1% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 645,276 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.08% or 2.86M shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a North Dakota-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Art Advsrs Lc reported 23,002 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 2,070 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 310,523 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 2,200 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.23% or 912,390 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).