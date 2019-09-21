As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fenimore Asset Management Upped Its Stake; As Hca Holdings (HCA) Valuation Rose, Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.79 Million

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (HCA) by 70.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 13,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 5,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, down from 18,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.28 million shares traded or 43.16% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 22,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 403,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.15M, up from 381,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 1.25M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,566 are owned by Northstar Gp Inc. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.24% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 13,759 are held by Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 178 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 5,612 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,726 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 435 shares. Johnson Fincl Group holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 1,700 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 1,300 shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.02% or 6,977 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 11,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advsr holds 0.03% or 3,274 shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Trane Unveils Expanded Columbia Facility, Delivering Environmental, Workforce and Community Benefits – CSRwire.com” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29M for 14.59 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 42,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Covington has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 117 shares. Matarin Limited Com holds 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 35,549 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 832,468 shares. Focused Wealth Management has 2,130 shares. Cookson Peirce & Communication holds 84,081 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gam Holdings Ag has 11,786 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 408,800 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru invested in 222 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 101,315 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 1.34% or 777,250 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.2% or 1.16 million shares. Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 35,974 shares.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Florida Prepares For Dorian Disaster – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AdventHealth buys freestanding ER near Four Corners – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin tech firm adds to $30 million round of funding – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,142 shares to 30,679 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 23,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.