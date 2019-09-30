As Ingersoll (IR) Share Value Rose, Nordea Investment Management Ab Lowered Holding by $88.97 Million; Presima Decreased Prologis (PLD) Holding by $18.52 Million as Stock Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 231,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.18 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.27 million shares traded or 5.88% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 79.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 706,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 184,933 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, down from 891,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 726,318 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 23.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp reported 45 shares. Cap Ww reported 5.20M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wells Fargo Mn holds 2.77M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.13% or 6.12M shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 660 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0.27% or 6.32M shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 830,359 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ent Financial invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 138,669 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd reported 76,333 shares. Sei Invests owns 1.06 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 85,966 shares stake. Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 16.09 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Inv Advsr Inc owns 4,993 shares. Argyle Capital Inc has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Burney accumulated 4,168 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 98,634 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 5,839 shares. Qci Asset reported 0% stake. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.83M shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Delaware holds 138,966 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Cambiar has invested 0.74% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Us Bancshares De invested in 144,396 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares holds 3,183 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 6,807 shares.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 20,838 shares to 125,732 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 145,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT).