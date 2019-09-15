As Ingersoll (IR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Andra Ap-Fonden Has Decreased Position by $970,200; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake Maintained by Covalent Partners Llc

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 6.55M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 61,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 632,455 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Bollard Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 572,610 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 222,418 shares. Legal General Gp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.12% or 2.65 million shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 23,980 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Qcm Cayman Limited holds 45,255 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 220,361 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 23.60M shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest reported 1.06M shares. Mckinley Capital Management Lc Delaware reported 1.12% stake. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.7% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.23% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Tdam Usa has 0.82% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Nwq Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability reported 321,730 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 220,263 are owned by Axa. Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 20,421 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,617 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Trust holds 336 shares. King Luther Mgmt holds 1,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 14,528 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.32 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Qs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,000 shares to 114,400 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).