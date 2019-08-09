As Ingersoll (IR) Share Price Rose, Santa Barbara Asset Management Decreased Holding; Benin Management Continues to Hold Holding in Prudential Finl (PRU)

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 19,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.02M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 315,085 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 133,347 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 124,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 498,666 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $3.08, EST. $2.98; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 30/04/2018 – Michelle Qin of Santa Barbara, California named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BofA Upgrades Ingersoll-Rand, Says Premium Growth Appears Sustainable – Benzinga” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tyson Foods to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Call August 5 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Company has 3,440 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 98,764 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 309,222 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers invested 0.02% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 2,105 shares. Security National Trust Company holds 0.14% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 4,050 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 143,273 were reported by Bb&T Secs Limited Com. Creative Planning reported 17,606 shares stake. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 21,725 shares. 5,690 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora reported 1,531 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd owns 623,536 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 15,955 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 269,889 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $161.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Prudential Is a Dividend Powerhouse – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2-High Performing Stocks for the Value Investor – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.